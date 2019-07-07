Wow: Pelosi’s Daughter Says ‘Likely’ Some Of ‘Our Fave’ Politicians ‘Implicated’ in Epstein Sex Trafficking Crimes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter issued a cryptic tweet in reaction to billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest for sex trafficking minors, suggesting that some Republican and Democrat politicians will be implicated in his crimes.

“This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice,” Christine Pelosi tweeted Saturday.

“It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may – whether on Republicans or Democrats.”

These remarks are striking because they’re coming from the daughter of the third most powerful person in the nation.

Additionally, her use of the word “faves” denotes that these politicians are not only likely household names, but also enjoy popularity.

It appears she’s trying to get ahead of the next shoe to drop surrounding Epstein’s charges.

And in another bizarre twist in the Epstein saga, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey’s own daughter is one of the prosecutors assigned to Epstein’s case.

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, is one of the prosecutors, according to a source with knowledge of the case. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 7, 2019

