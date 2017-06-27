Wray officially nominated as new FBI director

Image Credits: Chris Kleponis/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Christopher Wray’s nomination for the position of FBI director was officially sent to the U.S. Senate on Monday.

Wray, a former Justice Department official, was tapped earlier this month by President Trump to replace James Comey, who was abruptly fired last month as he conducted an investigation into possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

A former chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005, Wray served during the administration of President George W. Bush. During his time in the government, Wray was a member of the administration’s Corporate Fraud Task Force and oversaw the fraud prosecutions of former executives at Enron Corp.

