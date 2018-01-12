Writer: Coming Out as Trump Supporter Harder Than Coming Out as Gay

Writer Adam Levine recently described how it was more difficult for him to come out as a Republican than to come out as a homosexual.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Levine said he was showered with support when he came out as gay, but was shamed for endorsing “Satan embodied” after friends and family discovered his allegiance to Trump.

“I am not a sex offender. But a number of my friends no longer have time to see me. Lifelong acquaintances now regard me with fear and distrust. I have been unfriended en masse on social media and excoriated by friends who deign to remain. And I have been singly excluded from social gatherings when the rest of my family was invited,” Levine wrote for The Federalist.

Asked why he supports Trump, Levine cited his economic victories, his reversal of Obama-era policies and said, “I think that he is probably the greatest President this country has ever seen.”

President Trump caught wind of the interview and gave a shoutout to Levine on Twitter.

Thank you Adam Levine, The Federalist, in interview on @foxandfriends “Donald Trump is the greatest President our Country has ever seen.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Levine was raised in a liberal Jewish family in Washington D.C. and his father was a Democratic congressman for Los Angeles.

After years of leftist indoctrination, he began raising questions to family and friends and was met with resistance for simply questioning Democrat policies.

Not surprisingly, they weren’t accepting of his changing ideology.

He explains, “I was labeled a white supremacist by a friend I’ve known my entire life, and completely dropped with no explanation by another dear friend and self-anointed giant of the gay civil rights movement to whom my father had introduced me 15 years ago.”

Levine describes secretly watching Fox News “like a closeted teenager sneaking into a porn theater.”

The Democrats’ handling of the Weinstein scandal was the tipping point for Levine.

“I reached my threshold where no amount of hypothetical Republican bigotry or greed could approach the magnitude of hypocrisy, corruption, or criminality I saw rotting the Democrats to the core. I jumped ship.”

Now, as a Republican, Levine hopes to push back against negative stereotypes about conservatives.