Writer Who Lost Book Deal For 'Shaming' DC Transit Worker Sues Publisher for $13M - Report

A D.C.-based writer who lost her book deal for shaming a black Metro worker opened a $13 million lawsuit against her publisher on Friday, according to a report.

Natasha Tynes, a Jordanian-American, lost a book deal for her first novel, “They Called Me Wyatt,” for a now-deleted May 10 Twitter post in which she called out a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority employee for eating on the job.

“When you’re on your morning commute & see @wmata employee in UNIFORM eating on the train. I thought we were not allowed to eat on the train. This is unacceptable. Hope @wmata responds,” the tweet read.

