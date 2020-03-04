WTF: Abortion Advocate Sports 'Gator Eating A Baby' Earrings

Image Credits: @DailyCaller/Twitter.

Photos out of Washington D.C. show a pro-abortion protester wearing unusual earrings — featuring a crocodile eating a baby.

Liberals were picketing outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday to protest a Louisiana pro-life bill that will come under review by the Court.

One protester highlighted what the left wants: unfettered access to abortions at any stage in the pregnancy, even up until birth.

“I’ve had three abortions, because I don’t want to have children,” she told the Daily Caller.

“I’m here to defend abortion rights because I’ve had three abortions and I think abortions are fucking cool,” she continued. “Liberation is fantastic and abortion allowed me to be the liberated woman that I am.”

At this same pro-abortion protest, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened Trump Supreme Court picks Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh if they didn’t rule the way the left wanted.

“I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer yelled to a cheering audience. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!”

In another recent incident that highlights the left’s cult-like disdain for babies, a drag queen was filmed simulating cutting a baby out of its womb and celebrating while waving around to the bloodied doll.

It appears abortion isn’t just about “abortion access” to the left.

The radical, gothic death-cult that wants to kill all children & its “moderate” political face.

