WTF? AOC & Liberals Protest Trump By Depriving Illegal Children of Beds

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is supporting employees of home furnishings retailer Wayfair as they protest the company’s decision to provide furniture for illegal immigrant children in Texas detention facilities.

Despite constant virtue signaling about the treatment of migrant children in her first year in office, AOC is supporting a movement that will possibly force them to sleep on cold concrete.

Wayfair workers couldn’t stomach they were making beds to cage children. They asked the company to stop. CEO said no. Tomorrow, they‘re walking out. This is what solidarity looks like – a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we’re brave enough to use it. https://t.co/667abeLDTG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

The company’s decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor was protested by over 500 employees and multiple Democrat politicians.

AOC recently compared detention facilities to concenctration camps but is now joining a movement to stop comfortable sleeping arrangements from being delivered to the residents of the very same facilities.

Just days ago, Ocasio-Cortez was complaining about a fake news story claiming children at the facilities were being denied toothpaste, soap & proper sleeping conditions.

“When a powerful entity is trying to grow a system of human rights abuse (which is what this is) it’s on ALL of us,” she wrote.

Reminder this admin is CHOOSING to round up refugees seeking asylum, fighting to not give children toothpaste or soap & making people sleep on dirt floors. They say it’s bc of a lack of 💰. You know what saves money? Not putting masses of people in internment in the first place. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

When a powerful entity is trying to grow a system of human rights abuse (which is what this is) it’s on ALL of us, from smallest to biggest, to throw sand in the gears and stop it. We cannot be compliant with child abuse. These judges are astounded at the argument for it ⬇️ https://t.co/8oYxndP9OA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

The Boston Herald covered a Wednesday protest over the detention facility deal: