WTF? Biden Connects Murder of Black Transgender Women To Trump Admin

Speaking with LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign on Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden made an odd connection between the death of five black transgender women in 2019 and the Trump administration.

“We’ve already had five, just this year, we’ve already had five black transgender women killed violently in 2019,” he said. “It’s outrageous. It must, it must, it must end. And the fastest way to end it is end the Trump administration.”

Biden made the strange connection between the deaths and Trump without any proof of how the two are connected, instead complaining about the military transgender ban.


Related Articles

Yet Another Former Obama Official Warns Border In 'Tremendous Crisis'

Yet Another Former Obama Official Warns Border In ‘Tremendous Crisis’

U.S. News
Comments
Controversial Former DHS Adviser: Americans ‘Will Not Object’ If Brits Assault Trump With Milkshake

Controversial Former DHS Adviser: Americans ‘Will Not Object’ If Brits Assault Trump With Milkshake

U.S. News
Comments

Strzok-Page emails show gaps in Clinton probe files, alleged ‘special treatment’ for her lawyer

U.S. News
comments

Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Says She Hates White People And America

U.S. News
comments

Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic at Stake as Judge Holds Hearing

U.S. News
comments

Comments