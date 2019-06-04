WTF? Biden Connects Murder of Black Transgender Women To Trump Admin

Speaking with LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign on Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden made an odd connection between the death of five black transgender women in 2019 and the Trump administration.

“We’ve already had five, just this year, we’ve already had five black transgender women killed violently in 2019,” he said. “It’s outrageous. It must, it must, it must end. And the fastest way to end it is end the Trump administration.”

Biden made the strange connection between the deaths and Trump without any proof of how the two are connected, instead complaining about the military transgender ban.