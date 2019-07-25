WTF? Feminist Strips Naked In Front of Children for Art Display

Image Credits: twitter.

A feminist art exhibit sparked outrage after photos surfaced of the installation’s artist undressing in full view of young children.

In a photo of the exhibit circulating on social media, European artist Mare Tralla is seen removing a robe as four young children stand nearby.

The photo was from an Estonian exhibit last month titled, “No ‘But’ Can Be Used as an Excuse for Sexism!”


Screenshot credit: Mare Tralla/Vimeo

In the exhibit, Tralla, a feminist lesbian obsessed with her own morbidly obese naked body, covers up paintings by “well known Estonian male artist Marko Maetamm” with shrouds containing slogans like, “‘But he is a nice guy!” Can Not Be Used as an Excuse for Sexism!”, and “‘But he smiles always!’ Can Not Be Used as an Excuse for Sexism!” according to a bio of the project.

Twitter users expressed outrage after a photo of the exhibit showing children nearby began circulating on Twitter, with some equating the performance to “statutory sexual abuse.”

What do you think? Is this harmless art? Or criminal indecent exposure/borderline child abuse?

