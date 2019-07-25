WTF? Feminist Strips Naked In Front of Children for Art Display

A feminist art exhibit sparked outrage after photos surfaced of the installation’s artist undressing in full view of young children.

In a photo of the exhibit circulating on social media, European artist Mare Tralla is seen removing a robe as four young children stand nearby.

School kids recently went on a trip to a feminist "art exhibit" and this is what they saw. This is child abuse. This is insanity. This is the lunacy of left wing social engineering in action. pic.twitter.com/cPxRERBOlc — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 25, 2019

The photo was from an Estonian exhibit last month titled, “No ‘But’ Can Be Used as an Excuse for Sexism!”





Screenshot credit: Mare Tralla/Vimeo

In the exhibit, Tralla, a feminist lesbian obsessed with her own morbidly obese naked body, covers up paintings by “well known Estonian male artist Marko Maetamm” with shrouds containing slogans like, “‘But he is a nice guy!” Can Not Be Used as an Excuse for Sexism!”, and “‘But he smiles always!’ Can Not Be Used as an Excuse for Sexism!” according to a bio of the project.

Twitter users expressed outrage after a photo of the exhibit showing children nearby began circulating on Twitter, with some equating the performance to “statutory sexual abuse.”

