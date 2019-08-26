WTF: Homeless Man Caught Defecating, Injecting Drugs Outside Texas Gun Shop

An Austin, Texas, gun store owner documented the moment he caught a man shooting up drugs and defecating outside his place of business, in the latest example of the city’s homeless crisis growing out of control.

Central Texas Gun Works owner Michael Cargill has been showing how Austin’s new homeless policy, allowing transients to camp anywhere, has been detrimental to the city, but his latest videos take the cake.

In one video uploaded Sunday, the gun store owner filmed the moment he caught a homeless man intravenously injecting drugs as he proceeded to defecate near his store in broad daylight.

“Ok Austin Mayor Steve Adler I give up,” Cargill wrote. “This guy was taking a dump and shooting up at the same time, right outside my door.”

In another disturbing and outrageous Facebook upload, Cargill showed a homeless person masturbating out in public near a Chick-Fil-A and Walmart in South Austin.

“Today’s Austin Homeless Crisis Video: Why go to PornHub when you can see porn on a daily basis along Ben White,” Cargill wrote. “This gentleman is masturbating in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A & Walmart at Ben White & 290. Thanks Austin Mayor Steve Adler.”

In June, the Austin City Council approved an ordinance de-criminalizing homeless people setting up tents and makeshift camps out in public.

As Austin looks at setting up a new homeless shelter in South Austin along the busy Ben White Blvd. highway, Cargill, whose shop is near the area, predicts it can only increase the crime rate.

“This is getting really good now. In one year’s time, this situation has increased greatly. In the next year get your popcorn because south Austin will be crime central,” Cargill said, linking to a Fox7 news report on a homeless man who threatened another homeless man with a machete.

Cargill did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment at time of publication.