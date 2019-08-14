WTF is Going On at CNN? Scandals Explode for Fake News All-Stars April Ryan, Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo

Something’s happening at CNN.

No, we’re not talking about the network’s record low ratings.

CNN anchors can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

This week three different CNN anchors have been the focus of major controversies – and it’s only Wednesday.

Chris “Fredo” Cuomo

On Monday, a video went viral showing Cuomo Prime Time host Chris Cuomo threatening to kill someone after the guy called him “Fredo,” a term referring to the dumbest, most treacherous brother in the Godfather movies.

“Punk ass bitches from the right call me Fredo. My name is Chris Cuomo, I’m an anchor on CNN,” Cuomo told the man, before adding, “It’s like the N-word for us. Is that a cool fucking thing?”

Eventually the exchange escalates and Cuomo threatens to kill the guy.

“I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk,” he says.

Watch the video:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Threatening Trump Supporter with Violence! “I’ll throw your punk ass down the stairs!”pic.twitter.com/QOmdxwivWX — THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon (@THEECONSTITUTI1) August 13, 2019

And see Infowars’ interview with the Twitter user who uploaded the encounter, “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon”:

Don Lemon

Then, we learned about a salacious lawsuit against CNN Tonight host Don Lemon, accusing him of grotesque sexually-charged behavior at a New York bar.

From Zero Hedge:

A man named Dustin Hice is suing CNN anchor Don Lemon for assault, alleging that the anchor attacked him at a bar in the Hamptons last summer, according to Mediaite.

Hice noticed Lemon at Sag Harbor dive bar Murf’s in July 2018, where he allegedly approached Lemon, “tried to get Mr. Lemon’s attention and offered to buy Mr. Lemon a drink,” the suit claims. The CNN host declined the drink, saying he was “just trying to have a good time.”

The lawsuit then alleges that Lemon approached Hice later in the night, “put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers in Plaintiff’s moustache and under Plaintiff’s nose.”

While shoving his fingers in Hice’s face, Lemon allegedly asked him “Do you like pussy or dick?”

Hice says in the lawsuit he left the bar “shocked and humiliated.”

Now that’s f**ked up…

April Ryan

Next, reports emerged that a security guard for CNN contributor April Ryan was seen assaulting a reporter who attended one of her events.

According to Mediaite, a reporter for a local paper called New Brunswick Today was accosted when he tried to go into an event where Ryan was set to make a speech.

Mediaite reported:

“During the intro, this man came up to me, mentioned my video camera & asked me ‘Who are you with?’” Kratovil wrote on Twitter. “I gave him my card & explained that I followed the proper channels to cover the event. I asked if he had a card & he responded by saying he was ‘with the speaker.’”

Kratovil said the bodyguard then took down his camera and carried it out of the room. Surveillance video shows him getting violently dragged out of the event by the man. “Get off of me motherfucker!” Kratovil is heard shouting.

Watch the hotel surveillance footage:

Just what in the heck is going on over there?

The past 24 hours at CNN: – CNN's Chris Cuomo: “I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk” – CNN's Don Lemon sued for sexual assault “Do you like p*ssy or d*ck?” – CNNs April Ryan nods with approval as bodyguards assault reporter pic.twitter.com/cpX0bfsahM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2019

Speaking to Fox News, one media critic said any normal organization would have implemented policy changes by now, but that doesn’t seem to be happening at CNN.

“This was not a good week to be CNN. In addition to its abysmal ratings, three of its top news personalities are embroiled in scandal and controversy,” Cornell University Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News.

“In a rational world, CNN leadership would implement a dramatic course correction, but there is no sign that rationality prevails at CNN,” he said.