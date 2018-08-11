WTF: James Gunn Pedophilia-Themed Party Photos Surface

Image Credits: jamesgunn.com/screenshot.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn attended a pedophilia-themed party, according to photographs surfacing online.

The Daily Caller’s Ian Miles Cheong appears to have been the first to find and publish the photos, seen below.

The now-disgraced Gunn was fired by the Walt Disney Co. last month after countless “jokes” about child rape were dug up on his Twitter account.

The jokes were more than five-years-old and also mocked sensitive subjects such as AIDS, the Holocaust, Mexicans, and “ass raping” women.

As Breitbart News previously reported, these “jokes” included…

…a post about a monkey that “jerked off” on a child, high-school kids masturbating “in front of the others to show how fun it is,” his alleged experience of doing a “reading with a convicted pedophile,” and how he wants to make a “Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending – the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob.”

