WTF: Kamala Harris Praises Morbidly Obese Rapper With Giant Twerking Booty Stage Prop

Image Credits: @KamalaHarris/Twitter.

2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris praised up-and-coming obese rapper “Lizzo” during her MTV Video Music Awards performance featuring a massive inflatable booty twerking on stage behind her.

“Colorful. Vibrant. Joyful. Unapologetic. Powerful. How could you not love @lizzo?” Harris tweeted Tuesday.

The video shows Lizzo dancing and twerking on stage with a massive inflatable prop in the likeness of a fat woman’s bottom in a bikini bobbing around behind her.

Many users on Twitter were quick to point out the awkwardness of a presidential candidate trying to appear trendy to woo young voters.

Others questioned why a supposed role model was promoting such crude imagery and degenerate behavior.

Harris’ approval ratings took a dive to 8%, or fourth place among the Democratic field, after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii scorched her during the second Democratic presidential debate last month.

As we reported, the establishment frequently uses major music, fashion, and entertainment institutions to erode America’s social fabric with twisted imagery and messaging.

The debauchery inherent in a godless ego-driven society like Hollywood and the degenerative culture pushed by popular media are purely responsible for the collapse of American culture.


