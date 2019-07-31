WTF? Native American From Covington Kids Fiasco Blows In Cameraman's Ear

Infowars reporter Kaitlin Bennett tried asking anti-Trump activist Nathan Phillips, who gained popularity for his role in the Covington kids scandal, why he lied about that encounter.
Instead of answering Bennett’s question, Phillips ran away like a coward before returning to blow air into her cameraman’s ear.
Remember Nathan Phillips? I asked him why he lied about the Covington Catholic boys and he ran away like a girl, then came back to blow in my cameraman's ear. This is the guy the media fell in love with to destroy the lives of innocent teenagers because they wore MAGA hats. pic.twitter.com/wEd2kwRx57
— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) July 31, 2019