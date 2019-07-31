WTF? Native American From Covington Kids Fiasco Blows In Cameraman's Ear

Infowars reporter Kaitlin Bennett tried asking anti-Trump activist Nathan Phillips, who gained popularity for his role in the Covington kids scandal, why he lied about that encounter.

Instead of answering Bennett’s question, Phillips ran away like a coward before returning to blow air into her cameraman’s ear.


Racist? Elijah Cummings Once Called Baltimore “Infested” Just Like Trump

