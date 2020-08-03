WTF? Pharmacies Refuse To Fill HCQ Prescriptions

“It’s criminal”. Dr. Dareld Morris is the latest physician to step forward and speak out against Big Tech & Big Pharma Censorship as local pharmacies in his area refuse to fill his prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Dr. Dareld Morris from the Morris Medical Center studied Osteopathic Medicine, DO at Nova Southeastern University and Pre-med at Southwest Texas State.

This video is already being banned on Facebook!

Please Share on Twitter Before They Take It Down!

Also, check out, “Shhh! Why Is Big Tech So Afraid of This Video?”

