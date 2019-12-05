WTF: Polish Politician Tweets Photo of Finger Gun Pointed at Trump's Back

A Polish politician raised eyebrows after tweeting an alarming photo showing him making a gun gesture on the back of US President Donald Trump.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European People’s Party, posted the photo in a tweet sent early Thursday morning, innocently captioned, “Despite seasonal turbulences our transatlantic friendship must last.”

The photo, also showing the back of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, appears to be from this week’s NATO summit, which ended Wednesday.

As reported by The New York Post, many social media users were shocked by the photo, which some perceived as a death threat.

“[Outgoing] European Union Council Leader Donald Tusk tweets himself holding 2 fingers against Trump’s back like a GUN,” one user wrote in a tweet that tagged the FBI, adding, “Is that a THREAT?”

“We all know that the Globalist EU opposes Trump, but this goes too far,” he continued.

Another user asked, “Is this some sort of veiled EU threat aimed at the US?”

Another user on Twitter, @AsiaNietop, referenced a Pennsylvania law which recently ruled the “gun-like hand gesture” a threat of “intimidation” and a crime of disorderly conduct.

Needless to say, the anti-Brexit Tusk is not a fan of the 45th US President.

During a speech in September, he described Trump’s nationalist political views as “false and dangerous,” and called on him to “stop lying.”

The Post notes many Poles on Twitter apologized for their fellow countryman’s apparent threat.

“As a Polish citizen I am embarrassed for this person,” wrote user @RZbijowski.

“Dear @realDonaldTrump, Poland apologizes for Donald Tusk,” added @MikiPoznan.

