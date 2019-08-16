WTF? 'Supervillain' Elon Musk Wants To 'Nuke Mars'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet Thursday night, reviving his idea of hitting Mars with nuclear weapons in an attempt to make the Red Planet more inhabitable for humans.

Musk believes initiating this plan would melt the planet’s polar ice caps and release CO2, creating a “greenhouse effect.”

The Tesla CEO followed his original tweet by adding, “T-shirt soon.”

Nuke Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019

T-shirt soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019

This isn’t the first time Musk has advocated bombarding the planet with thermonuclear weaponry.

In 2015, he appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and said “the fast way” to warm up Mars in preparation for humans would be to “drop thermonuclear weapons on the poles.”

“You’re a supervillain. That’s what a supervillain does,” Colbert responded.

Time will tell how serious Musk is about the Mars proposition, but for now, his company SpaceX is already testing rockets to send people to the planet.

“SpaceX is currently testing a prototype version of its rocket to Mars called Starship, which Musk hopes will eventually send humans to Mars,” according to Business Insider.