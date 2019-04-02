WTF? Teen Vogue Video Counters Science, "Binary is Bulls**t"

Major magazine Teen Vogue continues pushing gender confusion on America’s youth with a new video meant to highlight “5 Common Misconceptions About Sex and Gender.”

The YouTube description says, “7 Activists and LGBTQIA+ people debunk common misconceptions about sex and gender.”

The group of activists tells teenagers that modern gender roles are not “scientific” and that the idea humans are either male or female is “totally wrong.”

One segment of the video suggests people can choose whatever gender they want:

Over history, the location or the idea of what determined one’s true sex shifted. A hundred years ago, it used to be whether you had ovaries or testes. Then it shifted to what kinds of chromosomes that you had. But the body doesn’t have just one place where we can sit there with a microscope or something else and say, “Hey, wait a second. This is really who you are; this is your true sex.” In fact, who you are is who you say you are.

A speaker in the video argues people with XY chromosomes aren’t always male, saying, “When I say I’m a woman, I don’t just mean I identify as a woman. I mean that my biology is the biology of a woman regardless of whether or not doctors agree.”

Completely disregarding science once again, another activist states, “Human beings are so complex that each person has the right to define who they are and X and Y can’t define who you are in your heart in your mind.”

Next, Teen Vogue insists trans women, even if they have a penis, are not tricking anyone and that “all of her body parts are female body parts.”

The video, whose target demographic is teenage girls, ends with a call to “fight back” by showing “these concepts aren’t the fixed, scientific constructions that people want to suggest.”

This isn’t the first example of Teen Vogue feeding leftist ideology to impressionable young women such as their tutorial on anal sex, their stance against “digital blackface,” continual support for abortion and much more.