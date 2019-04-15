WTF? Why Are People 'Laughing' As Notre Dame Cathedral Burns?

People reacted with “laughing” emojis to a Facebook feed of the historic Notre Dame cathedral engulfed in flames, video shared on social media shows.

In a viral screen recording shared on Twitter, “laughing” reactions to a Facebook feed of the iconic church burning are isolated and scrolled through, showing a number of people reacting with amusement to the tragic incident.

A brief summary of who is responding to the tragic Notre Dame fire with 'smiley faces' on Facebook. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/OBANPl9Wpv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 15, 2019

