WTF? Why Did The FBI Arrest Roger Stone?

FBI raid footage and MSM press coverage reveal why the Deep State is so afraid of Roger Stone. Roger joins Alex Jones live over the phone to issue an emergency message to President Trump.

“He needs to appoint a Special Counsel to examine the FISA warrants. He needs to declassify them immediately,” Stone explained.

The Deep State’s indictment of Stone is nothing more than political Kabuki theater meant to demonize and intimidate anybody who questions Mueller’s fake Russian collusion investigation.

Brighteon version:


Related Articles

America Is Now Under The Fourth Reich & Mueller Is The Fuhrer

America Is Now Under The Fourth Reich & Mueller Is The Fuhrer

Special Reports
Comments
David Knight Makes Rare Post-Heart-Attack Appearance To Express Rage Over Roger Stone Arrest

David Knight Makes Rare Post-Heart-Attack Appearance To Express Rage Over Roger Stone Arrest

Special Reports
Comments

The Patriot Nurse: How Self-Sufficiency Is The Cornerstone Of Freedom

Special Reports
Comments

Patriots Fight Against The Destruction Of History At Texas State Capitol

Special Reports
Comments

President Trump Needs To Stand Up To Tech Censorship And Violence Against His Supporters

Special Reports
Comments

Comments