WTF? Why Did The FBI Arrest Roger Stone?

FBI raid footage and MSM press coverage reveal why the Deep State is so afraid of Roger Stone. Roger joins Alex Jones live over the phone to issue an emergency message to President Trump.

“He needs to appoint a Special Counsel to examine the FISA warrants. He needs to declassify them immediately,” Stone explained.

The Deep State’s indictment of Stone is nothing more than political Kabuki theater meant to demonize and intimidate anybody who questions Mueller’s fake Russian collusion investigation.

Brighteon version:

