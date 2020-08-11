Wuhan Lab Complains That it is Being Scapegoated For Coronavirus Spread

The director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology has complained that scientists at the facility are being made scapegoats in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with NBC news Monday, the level 4 bio lab’s director Wang Yany and vice director Yuan Zhiming said that the lab has been unfairly made the centre of dangerous ‘conspiracy theories’, following US intelligence suggestions that it could have been the origin for the viral spread.

“It is unfortunate that we have been targeted as a scapegoat for the origin of the virus,” Wang said, adding that “Any person would inevitably feel very angry or misunderstood being subject to unwarranted or malicious accusations while carrying out research and related work in the fight against the virus.”



How to hoax a pandemic

“I have repeatedly emphasized that it was on Dec. 30 that we got contact with the samples of SARS-like pneumonia or pneumonia of unknown cause sent from the hospital,” Yuan added

“We have not encountered the novel coronavirus before that, and without this virus, there is no way that it is leaked from the lab,” the scientist claimed.

However, it previously emerged that the lab had held a coronavirus sample that was 96.2 per cent the same as Covid-19 for almost a decade. This prompted the speculation about the origin of the virus.

Several prominent researchers and scientists have also noted that the lab must be investigated given this fact.

In addition, previous reports have suggested that the Institute took a shipment of some of the world’s deadliest pathogens just weeks before the outbreak of the coronavirus. It is also known that the lab was tampering with natural pathogens and mutating them to become more infectious.

Intelligence figures across the globe have also called for the Wuhan lab to be investigated.

Chinese virologists recently fled Hong Kong and effectively defected to the West with evidence against the Chinese Communist Party concerning its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO previously complained that it had ‘not been invited’ by China to investigate the outbreak, and has continually been criticised for propping up Communist Party talking points.

Last month the WHO announced that it will not be visiting the Wuhan Institute of Virology during its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, despite the evidence outlined above.

The full NBC interview with the Director-General Of Wuhan Institute can be viewed below:

