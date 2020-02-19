Wuhan Mother Speaks Out: "No Beds, No Medicine, All Lies"

Here’s a heart-wrenching video of a Wuhan mother who cannot take the lies anymore.

Select Transcript Quotes

Only normal citizens are suffering. The government does not care about us. We can’t buy medicine with money. We can’t go to the hospital with money.

And in Hong Kong, I support your independence. I also support Taiwan independence. Tibet and Hong Kong, I support independence.

Not a single person can speak freely. If anyone speaks about the truth, they are detained, If they decide it’s 10 years or 20 years then it’s already decided. Even lawyers are useless.

I’m gonna tell you something. 1 person’s sacrifice 2 people’s sacrifice is a sacrifice that is necessary of a revolution. I will make a sacrifice for may parents, for my family, for our free lives.

I know it is dangerous for me to speak out. But I can’t take it anymore, I cannot.

No beds, no medicine, all the news from TV is a lie.

In this evil society I can no longer keep my mouth shut. No one is willing to speak out. I am going to stand up and make a voice. We really have to resist my fellow citizens. I can’t live like this anymore.

Wow.

Now that’s a patriot. And that is what China fears most.

I cannot confirm where that video was filmed.

I can say that it is similar to what the New York Times reports in Fear, Fury and the Coronavirus.

The NYT reporters were in China.

Food Supply Issues

There’s pork rationing in Wuhan now and pork prices are being hiked like crazy. It’s even worse price hikes than from the African swine flu. The Chinese government has changed food policy in Wuhan drastically 3 times in the last 3 or so weeks. I have a friend trapped in Wuhan — Jason Burack (@JasonEBurack) February 13, 2020

Initially, food delivery trucks were not allowed into Wuhan for over a week when the city was initially blockaded. So food levels in the city were dangerously low. Hardly anyone prepared in advance and many thousands almost starved. Food policies are angering many Chinese — Jason Burack (@JasonEBurack) February 13, 2020

Political Unrest Highest Since Tiananmen Square (1989)

Last Thursday I highlighted the tweet below noting that political unrest in China is building to the highest level since Tiananmen Square (1989). More evidencehttps://t.co/bhiUVusADc https://t.co/FxGUyPbrEe — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) February 18, 2020

Beijing Afraid?

Yes.

“China’s Communist rulers are not just fighting an epidemic. They are also struggling to contain an upwelling of public anger about their own failure to stem the outbreak.”

“Something is happening that is bigger than the coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, please note that Half the Population of China, 760 Million, Now Locked Down

From an economic standpoint, January say the Largest Shipping Decline Since 2009 and That’s Before Coronavirus impact hit.

Supply chain disruptions have barely started.

