WV Woman Indicted on Allegations She Threatened President Trump

WHEELING — A 25-year-old Tyler County woman has been indicted on three counts alleging she threatened to kill President Donald Trump, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

The Secret Service began investigating Jan. 18, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen “who reported that Taryn (Corinne) Henthorn was threatening the president of the United States on her … Facebook Page,” Secret Service Special Agent J. Tad Lipscomb has alleged.

A post Jan. 11 at 12:33 a.m. stated “(Expletive) Trump he needs shot I’m about to go Washington DC,” Lipscomb alleged.

