'YAF Members' Sic Police On Conservative Activist For Trying to Ask Michael Knowles A Question

Video shared Monday night on Twitter shows alleged members of the Young America’s Foundation trying to have conservative activist Kaitlin Bennett arrested for seeking to ask The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles a question.

“One day after disassociating from Michelle Malkin for being America first, YAF members ran to the cops on me for wanting to ask Michael Knowles a question for my YouTube channel,” Liberty Hangout‘s Kaitlin Bennett said on Twitter. “This is Conservative Inc. They want to deplatform people and get police to suppress free speech.”

One day after disassociating from @michellemalkin for being America first, @YAF members ran to the cops on me for wanting to ask @michaeljknowles a question for my YouTube channel. This is Conservative Inc. They want to deplatform people and get police to suppress free speech. pic.twitter.com/emRng9M0QM — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) November 19, 2019

The video shows Bennett politely asking two young women why they acted to prevent her from asking Knowles a question. The girls respond by dodging her questions and going to the police to allegedly try and have her arrested.

Though the police can be seen moving in Bennett’s direction, they did nothing as asking a question of Conservatism Inc and their henchmen is not (yet) illegal.

Despite YAF’s apparent bullying tactics, some America First conservatives managed to make it through:

First question at Knowles Q&A is about his photo opp with Lady Maga, he first looks unhappy about it, then goes on to say: – There are more unsavory people than Lady Maga (obvious shot at Nick)

– Defends Lady Maga insisting he is actually quite traditional Not joking pic.twitter.com/YP1pNEPhZt — Huncho Jack (@NickerNation) November 19, 2019

Based soft spoken groyper puts Knowles in his place and clears Nick’s name Knowledge becomes noticeably irritated when the groyper explains that Nick is not bigoted and Knowles has slandered Nick’s name Really well done pic.twitter.com/JTRR9D9JCD — Huncho Jack (@NickerNation) November 19, 2019

The Daily Wire, TPUSA, NRO and their allies are now openly lobbying for Michelle Malkin to be deplatformed for defending Nick Fuentes’ free speech rights and the rights of America First young conservatives to ask their gatekeepers hard questions.

Episode 2 of Prove Me Wrong: Jeffery Epstein Didn’t Kill Him Self taped on location in front of Google’s Austin HQ. Alex interviews a google employee was used to be an Infowars fan, during the interview he reveals how he started the gay frog controversy.

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!

NRO/Intercollegiate Studies Institute fellow William Z. Nardi sent a tweet out on Monday telling Malkin, “You deserve to be de-platformed.”

You deserve to be de-platformed, either for recklessly aligning with Fuentes or for actually buying into his gaslighting. This is a win for mainstream conservatism and a loss for your paycheck. https://t.co/YyVnZ3vY4A — "Junior Gatekeeper snot" Will Nardi (@williamznardi) November 18, 2019

I’m still here, Junior Gatekeeper snot. What are you going to do? Coordinate with SPLC and Silicon Valley? This isn’t about Fuentes. It’s all about control. https://t.co/C3ORqOqTVS — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 19, 2019

“Conservative” LGBT activist Brad Polumbo wrote a smear piece for billionaire Philip Anschutz‘s Washington Examiner which attacked Malkin as a “racist” and suggested she’s a “white nationalist.”

This snot-nosed lemming from the "conservative" Washington Examiner recycles brazen lies & smears from SPLC/HuffPo/Soros and his editors call it "journalism." It's clickbait virtue signaling for Beltway donor class. This is what's become of Con Inc media:https://t.co/jjK1Kl2I5C — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 19, 2019

First paragraph after the lede and brilliant writer Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo, but has me blocked) asserts that @michellemalkin is at least "sympathetic" to white nationalism and then says she's just as bad as white nationalists. So… you can't win no matter what. Cool game! pic.twitter.com/yGZZEMVprS — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 19, 2019

Conservatism Inc love to act like they’re defenders of free speech, open debate and open dialogue but as soon as anyone challenges their grift operation they operate exactly like Media Matters and the SPLC.

As The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing revealed recently,”what American conservatives want to conserve is American liberalism.”