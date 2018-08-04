Yahoo! Fronts Smear on Racist Tweets by NYT Writer: 'Alt-Right Targets Journalist Over ‘Anti-White’ Tweets'

Yahoo! writer Hope Schreiber made the site’s front page with her Thursday contribution to the controversy over Sarah Jeong, the New York Times’ new editorial board member covering technology, with a long history of racist anti-white tweets (and harsh jabs at her new colleagues at the Times).

It’s clear from the headline that Yahoo! considers the whole thing a right-wing hit-job against Jeong: “Right-wing websites target New York Times’ new writer over what they call ‘anti-white’ tweets.” Here’s the Yahoo headline as it appeared in the tab for the story: “Alt-right targets journalist over ‘anti-white’ tweets.” Notice that only one description gets the scare quotes, a clue that the headline writer thinks the phrase doesn’t really apply.

Among Jeong’s greatest Twitter “hits”:

From December 2014: “Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins.”

From November 2014: “Dumbass f–king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”

From July 2014: “Oh man, it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

Schreiber wrote:

Writer Sarah Jeong joined the New York Times on Wednesday as the lead technology writer for the paper’s editorial board. Following the hiring, right-wing publications such as National Review and the Federalist and alt-right Twitter users scoured through Jeong’s Twitter feed and dug up what they call racist and anti-white tweets from 2013 to early 2015.

