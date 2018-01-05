Yale Shrink Tells Lawmakers Trump Is "Uncontainable, Going To Unravel" In Renewed 25th Amendment Push

Over a dozen lawmakers met with a Yale psychiatry professor for two days to meet and confer over President Trump’s mental fitness – continuing a campaign by Democrats launched nearly a year ago to review the 25th Amendment and try to remove Trump from office.
Dr. Brandy X. Lee told Congressional Democrats (and one Republican) on Dec. 5 and 6 that President Trump is “going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs,” reports Politico.
In an interview, she pointed to Trump “going back to conspiracy theories, denying things he has admitted before, his being drawn to violent videos.” Lee also warned, “We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress. Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.”