Yale Swaps Out 'Freshman' and 'Upperclassman' With 'Gender-Neutral' Terms

Yale University administrators have replaced “freshman” and “upperclassman” with the terms “first year” and “upper-level students” in official campus publications, Yale Daily News reported on Friday.

The terminology shift, YDN claims, comes from calls for “greater gender inclusivity.”

“We’re not trying to be language police,” said Yale’s dean Marvin Chun, describing the new terminology as “modern.”

“It’s really for public, formal correspondence and formal publications … we’re not trying to tell people what language to use in their everyday casual conversations,” said Chun.

