Yang Is False Alternative For Vexed Trump Supporters

Many Trump voters have expressed frustration with the Trump administration over the president appearing to waiver on policies and not being more aggressive in countering his political opponents.

Some disgruntled Trump voters have expressed interest in Democrat candidate Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and businessman, who they feel might be able to get things done.

The only problem is that Yang’s campaign policies are 180-degrees in opposition to “America First” policies.

Yang has even gone so far as to remove some of the more controversial policies his supporters are unaware of such as criminal charges for “fake news,” high-tech gun control laws and an American version of the Chinese social credit score system.

Trump may not have fulfilled all of his campaign promises, but Andrew Yang, by all means, is not a viable alternative.