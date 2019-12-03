Yazidi Slave Confronts ISIS Captor Who Raped Her and Was Then Given Refugee Status in Germany

A former Yazidi sex slave who saw her ISIS captor on the streets of Germany after he was given refugee status was finally given the chance to confront the rapist in an emotional video.

Ashwaq Haji Hamid was 14-years-old when she was sold as a slave after thousands of men were killed by Islamic State terrorists in the Yazidi heartland of Mount Sinjar in 2014.

The ISIS militant who bought her went on to beat and sexually abuse her several times a day.

Hamid later encountered her captor on the streets of Stuttgart, Germany during which threatened her again, saying he knew where she lived.

Despite informing German authorities, she was told there was nothing they could do because he had been registered as a “refugee” like her.

مشهد يهز المشاعر .. الايزيدية أشواق حجي تواجه مغتصبها الداعشي بعد خمس سنوات، وهو عراقي الجنسية، الذي استعبدها لفترة طويلة وتعرضت على يده لأبشع أنواع الانتهاكات الجسدية والنفسية حينما كانت بعمر 14 سنة. #الابادة_الايزيدية pic.twitter.com/YRCznNtZKX — Yazidi الايزيدية (@Ezidi2) November 30, 2019

Hamid was forced to leave Germany and moved to Kurdistan to live with her father, vowing never to return to Germany.

She finally got the opportunity to confront her former rapist on Iraqi TV, telling him, “You’ve destroyed my life. You took everything from me. Everything I dreamed of.”

“Now you know what torture is, what it’s like to be tortured, what loneliness is. If you had any sense, any feelings, you wouldn’t have raped me when I was 14-years-old,” she added.

“I was the age of your son, the age of your daughter,” she continued, before fainting and collapsing on the floor.

