'Yellow Vest' Demonstrations Hit London in Protest Against Brexit Betrayal

A group of yellow vest demonstrators blocked traffic on Westminster Bridge in London today to protest against Theresa May’s Brexit betrayal.

Around 60 people chanted “What do we want? Brexit! When do we want it? NOW!” during the demonstration while Rule Britannia played on a loudspeaker.

One video shows the group allowing a black cab to pass but denying the same courtesy to an Uber driver.

Despite receiving a lot of traction on social media, the protest garnered very little mainstream press attention, with establishment journalists possibly wary of the protests growing.

According to Politicalite, the demonstrators plan on taking their cause to other cities across the UK.

“We’re gonna bring even more cities to a standstill, We all need to start doing this,” said James Goddard, adding, “There’s no funding, there’s no leader or political affiliation, this is real people taking action, without the help of people who are high up.”

“It’s about time the British people stood up to the tyranny of what’s going on in our establishment,” said Tracy Blackwell, who was also part of the protest.

“We the people have had enough of being used as cannon fodder by the Elite in this country,” she added.

Metropolitan Police said that no arrests occurred during the demonstration.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Michel Houellebecq: "Range of Permissible Opinions" is "Steadily Shrinking"

Michel Houellebecq: “Range of Permissible Opinions” is “Steadily Shrinking”

World News
Comments
France: 'Yellow Vests' Set For 5th Weekend of Demonstrations

France: ‘Yellow Vests’ Set For 5th Weekend of Demonstrations

World News
Comments

Church of England Now Offers Baptism-Style Ceremony for Transgenders

World News
comments

French Generals Accuse Macron of “Treason” Over UN Migration Pact

World News
comments

LIVE from Poland’s Coal Country—UN Climate Conference

World News
comments

Comments