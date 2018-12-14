'Yellow Vest' Demonstrations Hit London in Protest Against Brexit Betrayal

A group of yellow vest demonstrators blocked traffic on Westminster Bridge in London today to protest against Theresa May’s Brexit betrayal.

Around 60 people chanted “What do we want? Brexit! When do we want it? NOW!” during the demonstration while Rule Britannia played on a loudspeaker.

One video shows the group allowing a black cab to pass but denying the same courtesy to an Uber driver.

BREAKING: The UK's very own #YellowVest protestors blocking Westminster Bridge not an hour ago, bringing Westminster to a standstill. Demands of 'We want #Brexit' Fill the air ?????? Come on Lads ???????? pic.twitter.com/kQ7Ugr5rL6 — Mark B innit ?? (@PrinceBraith9th) December 14, 2018

Despite receiving a lot of traction on social media, the protest garnered very little mainstream press attention, with establishment journalists possibly wary of the protests growing.

According to Politicalite, the demonstrators plan on taking their cause to other cities across the UK.

MB NEWS: The #UKYellowVests head to Downing Street to educate Therestard May and the Common Purpose idiots guarding her. Tracy Blackwell "Can she let me in so I can have a cup of tea with her" ??????#Brexit #ThreeBoys pic.twitter.com/nAKwfgeyHz — Mark B innit ?? (@PrinceBraith9th) December 14, 2018

“We’re gonna bring even more cities to a standstill, We all need to start doing this,” said James Goddard, adding, “There’s no funding, there’s no leader or political affiliation, this is real people taking action, without the help of people who are high up.”

“It’s about time the British people stood up to the tyranny of what’s going on in our establishment,” said Tracy Blackwell, who was also part of the protest.

MB NEWS: More footage of the blockade on Westminster Bridge by the UK Yellow Vests. Nice touch with Rule Britannia at the end ???? Thanks to James, Tracy, Tim, Zach and everyone else who made it happen. ???????? #UKYellowVests #Brexit pic.twitter.com/8DUoAjEuZ1 — Mark B innit ?? (@PrinceBraith9th) December 14, 2018

“We the people have had enough of being used as cannon fodder by the Elite in this country,” she added.

Metropolitan Police said that no arrests occurred during the demonstration.

WATCH | Brexiteers in yellow vests bring Westminster Bridge to a standstill in protest at Theresa May's Brexit sell-out. This is what happens when the Establishment ignores the will of the people… ????? Support us at https://t.co/iICfFb8qqg pic.twitter.com/ydgkOWRJec — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) December 14, 2018

