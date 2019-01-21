‘Yellow Vest’ Protests Becoming Mainstream

France has seen repeated street and violent protests over the last two months – a scenario that could become more mainstream worldwide, the Edelman Trust Barometer Report warned Sunday.



Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how the yellow vest movement has spread from Globalist conquered France into the rest of Europe.

There is a growing feeling of distrust in governments and the media among the general population, according to the Edelman report.

It states that there has been a 3 percent increase between 2018 and 2019 in the level of distrust towards the government and the media. Overall, the general feeling of distrust has hit a record high this year from 2017.

