Yellow Vest Reporter Faces Full Metal Jacket Bullets In Paris

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail his coverage of the Yellow Vest protests in Europe where he breaks the news that French police, sometimes foreign E.U. troops, are now armed with lethal rifles and other projectiles to use on the French citizens if need be.

As France spirals into a civil war, the police are becoming more and more violent toward protesters.

When will the minions of the globalists lay down their weapons and join their countrymen in favor of humanity?

Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:


Related Articles

UK Brexit Betrayal Accelerates

UK Brexit Betrayal Accelerates

Special Reports
Comments
It's Not The Democratic Smear That Hurt Rep. King - It's The Republican Cowards Who Play Along

It’s Not The Democratic Smear That Hurt Rep. King – It’s The Republican Cowards Who Play Along

Special Reports
Comments

Founder Of Black Women Walk Votes For Values Over Party Politics

Special Reports
Comments

How Progressives Are Using Desmond The Amazing As A Trojan Horse

Special Reports
Comments

Roger Stone: Why Does Adam Schiff Have Such A Hard Time Keeping His Story Straight?

Special Reports
Comments

Comments