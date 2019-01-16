Yellow Vest Reporter Faces Full Metal Jacket Bullets In Paris

Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail his coverage of the Yellow Vest protests in Europe where he breaks the news that French police, sometimes foreign E.U. troops, are now armed with lethal rifles and other projectiles to use on the French citizens if need be.

As France spirals into a civil war, the police are becoming more and more violent toward protesters.

When will the minions of the globalists lay down their weapons and join their countrymen in favor of humanity?

