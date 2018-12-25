'Yellow Vest' Revolt Will Cause EU Huge Headache In 2019

Image Credits: Thomas Bresson / Wikimedia Commons.

France is considered a bastion of stability amongst European Union countries but Emmanuel Macron is scrambling to quell a growing revolt against his leadership that only threatens to continue into 2019.

The so-called “yellow vest” movement has spawned violent protests across the country since November, forcing French authorities to deploy tens of thousands police officers to quash weekly demonstrations.

The largely leaderless, grassroots citizens’ movement emerged in the face of a proposed fuel tax that would have pushed up the price of petrol, hitting many people in rural and suburban areas who depend of cars and have very little access to public transport.

