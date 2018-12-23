Yellow Vests Chase French Police Out Of Champs Elysees In Pre-Christmas Rumble

France’s Yellow Vest protests continued into their sixth week on Saturday – albeit in much smaller numbers. France’s Interior Ministry reported 23,800 protesters came out across the country as of 2 p.m. local time Saturday, vs. 66,000 last weekend, and 136,000 two weeks ago.

142 people were arrested in Paris by 7 p.m. – down from 170 the week before.

The Macron government has tried to contain the protests – offering economic concessions to try and curb anger over a fuel tax hike and other grievances which have brought protesters out en masse.

Saturday’s protests started off peaceful as the diminished number of demonstrators appeared to be less organized in previous weeks. “The mobilization is quieter, we’re in a holiday season,” Yellow Vest organizer Paul Marra said on national television.

Several hundred gathered near the Sacré Coeur Basilica in the Paris neighborhood of Montmartre, before making their way toward the Palais Garnier opera house. Most stores and restaurants remained open, and protesters intermingled with Christmas shoppers. –WSJ

Then things grew tense as violence broke out. At one point a group of Yellow Vests reported to be in the famous Champs Elysees were filmed throwing road cones at police as they drove away from the scene, while police deployed tear gas as clashes broke out.

Macronists in full retreat from the #ChampsElysees as the Free French Revolutionaries Brigade of the Manifest Victory seize control of the area. pic.twitter.com/M5zcjj7VZF — Bellingdog (@Bellingdawg) December 22, 2018

Protesters also tipped a police van as mayhem broke out.



A French policeman drew his weapon and was forced to abandon his motorcycle as protesters threw objects.

A police motorcycle had to be abandoned to exfiltrate the forces. A policeman pulled out his service weapon. #GiletsJaunes #Yellowvests #Acte6 pic.twitter.com/gesL6i0haz — nonouzi (@Gerrrty) December 22, 2018

And a fire was started on the A9 highway in the southern French town of Boulou near the border with Spain:

French media, meanwhile, is reportedly censoring the protests – allegedly photoshopping the word “dégage” (out! / go away) from an anti-Macron sign.

French channel 3 removes the word "dégage" (meaning go away) from a sign held by #YellowVests that says "Macron Go Away"#GiletsJaunes #Freedom and #DemoCrazy pic.twitter.com/0ecWVlMikU — Marwa Osman (@Marwa__Osman) December 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Yellow Vests have been active in Portugal, Canada and other countries.