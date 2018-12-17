Yemen Ceasefire to Start Tuesday

Image Credits: STRINGER / Contributor / Getty.

A ceasefire in Yemen’s battleground port city of Hodeida and its surroundings will start on Tuesday, officials say, after renewed fighting threatened the hard-won accord struck in Sweden.

The deal announced on Thursday between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Huthi rebels included an “immediate ceasefire” in Hodeida, whose Red Seaport serves as a crucial gateway for humanitarian aid.

A UN official, who requested anonymity, told AFP that the delay to the halt in hostilities until midnight (2100 GMT) on Monday was necessary for “operational reasons.”

