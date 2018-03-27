Yemen Civil War Shows No Signs of Slowdown as It Enters Fourth Year

Houthi rebels operating in northern Yemen offered no signs of a coming détente with Saudi Arabia on the eve of the third anniversary of Yemen’s civil war after launching a barrage of missiles into the kingdom’s capital city of Riyadh on Sunday.

The overnight attack left one dead in the Saudi capital for the first time since the kingdom intervened in Yemen in 2015, risking escalation of a war that has brought the country to the brink of collapse. A record three quarters of the population are now in need of humanitarian assistance as starvation and disease ravage entire communities, according to the United Nations.

Saudi air defenses intercepted the seven ballistic missiles fired at the kingdom, including three that were shot down over Riyadh, authorities said Monday. One Egyptian was killed and two others injured after shrapnel penetrated a house in Riyadh.

Iolanda Jaquemet, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the humanitarian crisis has deteriorated significantly over the past year.

