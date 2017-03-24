Yemen Moves From Crisis to Brink of Disaster

Yemen has reached a state of crisis. Its civilians are suffering famine, terrorists including ISIS and al-Qaeda are building training camps within its borders, and foreign governments are fighting or sponsoring local militant groups.

The U.S. military used to maintain a security presence in Yemen, which the Obama administration gradually brought to an end.

In March 2015, the United States evacuated its remaining troops from the country as groups including Houthi rebels, al-Qaeda, and the ISIS terrorist group caused the security situation to deteriorate.

Since then, the situation has grown worse still. ReliefWeb, a service of the humanitarian branch of the United Nations, reported on March 20 that fighting is increasing again on the Western coast. “The situation of the civilian population is dire, and millions of people face starvation,” it said.

Read more