Yemen Rebel Leader to Join Peace Talks If Safe Return Guaranteed

A top Yemen rebel leader said Thursday the Huthis will attend UN-brokered peace talks next week in Sweden if guarantees to ensure they can leave home and return back are maintained.

“I think that the national (Huthi) delegation will be in Sweden God willing on December 3 if guarantees remain to ensure they can depart and return,” said Mohammed Ali al-Huthi on Twitter.

Huthi, who heads the rebels’ Higher Revolutionary Committee, said there should also be “positive indications on the importance of peace from the other side.”

Read more