Yemen: Wounded Rebels Evacuated Ahead of Peace Talks

Diplomatic efforts to end fighting in Yemen’s Hodeida intensified Tuesday, as Britain said the Saudi-led coalition had agreed to the evacuation of wounded rebels from the country ahead of proposed peace talks in Sweden.

After nearly four years of conflict in Yemen, home to what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe, the United States and Britain are now pressing Saudi Arabia and its allies to end the war against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock on Tuesday called for a cessation of hostilities “in and around all the infrastructure and facilities on which the aid operation and commercial importers rely”, a reference to the port of Hodeida, as pressure mounts for a truce after nearly four years of conflict.

