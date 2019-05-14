Yemeni Armed Drones Attack Saudi Oil Pipeline

A MAJOR OIL PIPELINE IN Saudi Arabia was struck by armed drones and temporarily shut down, the kingdom’s energy minister said Tuesday, calling the move an “act of terrorism and sabotage” that marks the second attack on the Saudi oil infrastructure in as many days.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih did not directly identify the perpetrator of the attack but said the incidents prove the importance of the kingdom’s continued conflict against terrorist groups, including the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen, according to the country’s state news service. Oil prices spiked as a result of the attacks, Reuters reports.