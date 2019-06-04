Yet Another Former Obama Official Warns Border In 'Tremendous Crisis'

Yet another former Obama official has warned that the unprecedented surge of illegals crossing the border constitutes a true crisis.

Former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Gil Kerlikowske told CNN that the volume of migrants crossing the border represents a total emergency.

“So this is a crisis, and for anyone on either side of the policy aisle that said it’s not a crisis, these numbers are a crisis and the workload is tremendous,” Kerlikowske noted.

Kerlikowske, a former drug czar under Obama, has changed his tune from comments made previously when he accused President Trump of ‘manufacturing’ a border crisis.

In February, Kerlikowske told NPR “There’s only a manufactured crisis by this president.”

“When it was 1.6 million people coming across the border in 2000, that was a serious issue. Now it is well less than 400,000, and we have far more troops, people and technology on the border than ever before.” Kerlikowske said at the time.

Democratic Representatives have also accused Trump of inventing the crisis to serve his own interests.

Kerlikowske joins other former Obama officials in admitting there is a crisis, including former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan.

Morgan was tapped by Trump to become the new head of ICE last month.