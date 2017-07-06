Alex Jones and Dr. Edward Group discuss how the globalist eugenicists are poisoning your body.


Related Articles

Rich, 'Educated' White People Protest Trump In DC

Rich, ‘Educated’ White People Protest Trump In DC

U.S. News
Comments
Arrogant Chris Cuomo Confronted About CNN Threats to Trump Meme Maker

Arrogant Chris Cuomo Confronted About CNN Threats to Trump Meme Maker

U.S. News
Comments

Texas County Investigates Possibility 17 People Voted Twice in 2016 Election

U.S. News
Comments

Trump in Europe slams Obama for doing nothing amid Russia election meddling

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Comments on CNN Blackmail: “They Have Some Very Serious Problems”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments