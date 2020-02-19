'You Are Fake News': President Trump Berates Disgraced Media In Epic Painting

A renowned conservative artist unveiled a new painting showing President Trump standing on the White House lawn scolding the fake news media, portrayed as a group of sadistic clowns.

Artist Jon McNaughton presented his new masterpiece titled “You Are Fake News” on social media Wednesday, showing a gaggle of reporters, including fake news icons like CNN’s Jim Acosta, plastered in clown attire as Trump chastises them with Marine One and the Washington Monument in the background.

Famous clown characters like “Pennywise” from IT and Heath Ledger’s “Joker” are seen among the press pool.

McNaughton has commissioned several notable conservative works, including a painting of Trump and his Cabinet crossing the DC “Swamp,” akin to George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware.

A painting of “Slick Willie” Bill Clinton wearing a shockingly familiar blue dress and heels was discovered in Jeffrey Epstein’s possession.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Suspect Charged With Shooting Kids For Throwing Snowballs at His Car

Suspect Charged With Shooting Kids For Throwing Snowballs at His Car

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Democracy Dies In Darkness: WaPo Says 'Give The Elites A Bigger Say In Choosing President'

Democracy Dies In Darkness: WaPo Says ‘Give The Elites A Bigger Say In Choosing President’

U.S. News
Comments

Berkeley Warns Students How Coronavirus Memes Spread Xenophobia

U.S. News
comments

Live Webcam Stream Located in Crack Alley Broadcasts User-Generated Sounds

U.S. News
comments

Claim: Obama Ordered FBI Investigation At Behest Of George Soros

U.S. News
comments

Comments