'You Are Fake News': President Trump Berates Disgraced Media In Epic Painting

A renowned conservative artist unveiled a new painting showing President Trump standing on the White House lawn scolding the fake news media, portrayed as a group of sadistic clowns.

Artist Jon McNaughton presented his new masterpiece titled “You Are Fake News” on social media Wednesday, showing a gaggle of reporters, including fake news icons like CNN’s Jim Acosta, plastered in clown attire as Trump chastises them with Marine One and the Washington Monument in the background.

My New Painting – “YOU ARE FAKE NEWS” "Like clowns in a circus,

without a mike for each one.

Now they cramp and they jockey

for a place at the chain,

In the hope of asking

President Trump a little something." More details: https://t.co/F1YwvqMlN8 pic.twitter.com/wv1VT4lhhl — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) February 19, 2020

Famous clown characters like “Pennywise” from IT and Heath Ledger’s “Joker” are seen among the press pool.

McNaughton has commissioned several notable conservative works, including a painting of Trump and his Cabinet crossing the DC “Swamp,” akin to George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware.

My new painting – “Crossing the Swamp” “Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry.” – Jon McNaughton For a list of figures in the boat: https://t.co/ZIPdkBxO4u

I paint the truth, but some cannot handle it. See my political paintings at https://t.co/lrt1pNWMsQ I'm working on a new one that will cause leftists to moan in agony. pic.twitter.com/JQZztLpLTT — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) July 12, 2018

