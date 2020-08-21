‘You are frauds. You are the lie’: Rose McGowan Torches the DNC, Calls Biden a Rapist, Inciting a Horde of Party Defenders

Actress Rose McGowan drew fire from Democratic partisans on Twitter, after seemingly continuing her no-compromises approach to public discourse by accusing the US liberals of uselessness, and Joe Biden of being a rapist.

“You are the season of darkness,” the MeToo firebrand tweeted on Thursday, referring to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. “You are monsters,” she added. “You are frauds. You are the lie.”

You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

At that point, the rant was far from being over. “What have the Democrats done to solve anything?” McGowan lamented, accusing the party of not helping the poor, racial minorities, single mothers and children. “[The Democrats] have achieved nothing,” the actress concluded, saying that she believes this to be the reason Republican Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016.

What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

For hours McGowan was the target of criticism by Democratic sympathizers on Twitter, which got her name trending in the US by Friday.

Largely, her responders were not happy with McGowan not being “on board with Biden.” Twitter users said that the actress “has lost her mind” and “should delete her account.”

I don’t vote for rapists, unlike you. https://t.co/kREJv2jhAm — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

Well, it appears Rose McGowan has lost her mind. — M. R. Sellars (@mrsellars) August 21, 2020

Rose McGowan delete your fucking account. — Not You (@StayTheEffHome) August 21, 2020

Many of these netizens alleged that any attacks on the Democrats are going to “give Trump the election.”

While I respect Rose McGowan for her courage in confronting sexual assault in the industry, giving Democrats a bunch of shit is like giving Trump the election. Which is straight-up insane. At least Democrats have tried. It's not their fault Mitch McConnell and the Republicans.. — Notorious d.e.b. (@debihope) August 21, 2020

The star of Charmed did have some defenders, who agreed with her by saying that “the DNC has been proven to be liars and hypocrites” and that the party “deserves criticism”.

I'm very liberal minded, but I have to say Rose McGowan is RIGHT. The DNC has been proven to be liars and hypocrites — EarthSong (@Chanharp) August 21, 2020

McGowan herself did not shy away from engaging her detractors. She addressed the idea that not voting for Biden is akin to “knowingly helping Trump” by saying that she “doesn’t vote for rapists.”

McGowan was referring to accusations of sexual assault that ex-staffer Tara Reade levied against the former vice president earlier this year. The incident proved controversial, as it was largely perceived to have been ignored by DNC officials, despite their public support for the anti-harassment MeToo movement.

