You Can't Close America Rally 2 Announced - Saturday, Texas Capitol

The American people are fed up with politicians forcing them to stay home and shut up.

As local governments test the limits of consumers and small business owners, state and federal leaders like Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump have signaled their willingness to get Americans back to work and the economy up and running.

This past weekend, Texans of all stripes assembled outside the capitol building in Austin, Texas, to protest the authoritarian lockdown orders being imposed by petty tyrants at the local level.

Now, Infowars is calling for another rally to show the establishment we will continue to exercise our rights until these draconian orders are lifted.

Join Infowars this Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from 12PM-2PM Central, for an assembly outside the capitol building petitioning lawmakers to reopen businesses in the Lone Star State and to reverse unconstitutional mandatory face mask decrees.

Watch highlights from the first You Can’t Close America Rally below:

Share this link to spread the word: infowars.com/cantcloseamerica

Show the globalists, including eugenicist Bill Gates, the World Health Organization and the CDC, that they can’t suspend freedom in America at a mere whim, and that they can’t force us to wear face masks like the people in Communist China, from whence the Wuhan coronavirus originated.

We look forward to seeing you out there!

Remember, as goes Texas, so goes the nation:

