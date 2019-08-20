You Can't Watch This: New Documentary Reveals How You're Being Censored & Controlled

You Can’t Watch This, a bombshell documentary that reveals the damage done to society by Big Tech censorship, is available now exclusively at InfowarsStore.com.

And because of this censorship, it’s critical now to actually own a hard copy of this documentary in your personal library because you know it’s going to get removed from the Internet over and over again due to its damning revelations.

Here’s a trailer of the film:

Your public library is also going to need a copy of this documentary so more people can learn what the powers-that-be don’t want them to know.

Don’t lie to yourself, you are a critical asset in spreading awareness. Yes, YOU. You’re important in this battle to share revolutionary ideas. Don’t let society convince you that you’re just an automaton inside a consumerist culture. You’re a trailblazer in the mass awakening in humanity.

And that’s why we need your help in defeating censorship.

It’s available exclusively at InfowarsStore.com. Get your copy today!


