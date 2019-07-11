"You Censorious Thug!": Pakistani Foreign Minister Confronted Over Twitter Censorship

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was confronted by Ezra Levant over his government’s astonishing ability to censor the tweets of Twitter users who are based in America and Canada.

The exchange took place at a “Defend Media Freedom” conference in London (which some news outlets like RT and Sputnik were barred from attending).

Tweets are routinely deleted by the Silicon Valley giant on the orders of the Pakistani government, particularly in the context of criticism of Islam.

This is what happened to Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant despite Levant being a citizen of Canada and Twitter being an American company.

“You should be embarrassed to invite a censor like this,” Levant told the panel, adding, “Who the hell are you to censor me in Canada?”

Qureshi then proceeded to blather on claiming he was “being respectful” to Levant while completely failing to answer the question.

“You censored me, shame on you,” Levant emphasized while Qureshi continued to act offended that he was being confronted on the issue.

“You censorious thug!” asserted Levant while pointing at Qureshi.

Qureshi’s presence at the conference was not popular, as illustrated by the rows of empty seats as a result of people boycotting his appearance.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

CEO of Volvo Says Company is Considering Leaving Sweden Partly Due to Rise in Violent Crime

CEO of Volvo Says Company is Considering Leaving Sweden Partly Due to Rise in Violent Crime

World News
Comments
Failed Female Suicide Bomber: "I don't want a fun life on Earth, I only want to satisfy Allah"

Failed Female Suicide Bomber: “I don’t want a fun life on Earth, I only want to satisfy Allah”

World News
Comments

Tommy Robinson slapped with 9 months in jail for ‘contempt of court’

World News
comments

A New Incident In The Persian Gulf Has Once Again Brought Us To The Brink Of War With Iran

World News
comments

Deutsche Bank bosses fitted for £1,500 suits as thousands of employees are laid off

World News
comments

Comments