"You Censorious Thug!": Pakistani Foreign Minister Confronted Over Twitter Censorship

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was confronted by Ezra Levant over his government’s astonishing ability to censor the tweets of Twitter users who are based in America and Canada.

The exchange took place at a “Defend Media Freedom” conference in London (which some news outlets like RT and Sputnik were barred from attending).

Tweets are routinely deleted by the Silicon Valley giant on the orders of the Pakistani government, particularly in the context of criticism of Islam.

This is what happened to Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant despite Levant being a citizen of Canada and Twitter being an American company.

Sadly our foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi attacked by a social media activist who claims his twitter handle was shut down at #DefendMediaFreedom conference in London. pic.twitter.com/uswrs8ThzV — Munizae Jahangir (@MunizaeJahangir) July 11, 2019

“You should be embarrassed to invite a censor like this,” Levant told the panel, adding, “Who the hell are you to censor me in Canada?”

Qureshi then proceeded to blather on claiming he was “being respectful” to Levant while completely failing to answer the question.

“You censored me, shame on you,” Levant emphasized while Qureshi continued to act offended that he was being confronted on the issue.

“You censorious thug!” asserted Levant while pointing at Qureshi.

Qureshi’s presence at the conference was not popular, as illustrated by the rows of empty seats as a result of people boycotting his appearance.

In the major international conference “Defend Media Freedom” in London today, journalists boycott Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s session as empty chairs welcome him. pic.twitter.com/6TLLeLdV27 — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) July 11, 2019

