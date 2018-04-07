'You Failed Us': Parkland Survivor Blasts Broward Sheriff, School Superintendent

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Anthony Borges, who was shot five times during the shooting and has been hailed as a hero for his actions to protect other students that day, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Yesterday Borges delivered a statement to the media through the family attorney, and the blame for what happened was placed squarely on local authorities and administrators:

‘Both Of You Failed Us’: Florida School Shooting Hero Blames Sheriff, Superintendent https://t.co/pXR0Timx5l — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) April 7, 2018

From CBS Miami:

“To Sheriff Israel of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Robert Runcie, the Superintendent of schools in Broward, I want to thank you for visiting me at the hospital, but I want to say that both of you failed us, students, teachers and parents alike, on so many levels,” read his attorney Alex Arreaza.

Read more