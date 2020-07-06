"You Killed a Child": Father of 8-Year-Old Shot During BLM Protest Speaks Out

The father of an 8-year-old girl who was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta told BLM demonstrators “you killed your own…you killed a child” during an emotional press conference.

The shooting happened on July 4 near the same Wendys that was torched by BLM protesters in response to the police killing of Rayshard Brooks less than a month ago.

The car carrying Secoriea Turner entered an area occupied by protesters, at least two of whom opened fire on the vehicle, blowing out the tires and killing Turner.

“They say black lives matter, you killed your own,” said Secoriya Williamson. “They killed my baby because she crossed a barrier and made a u-turn, you killed a child, she didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

"They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own… You killed a child.” Secoriya Williamson, father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, addressed the public after his daughter was shot and killed last night in Atlanta by armed protesters. pic.twitter.com/J8zngZsjaQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2020

“You killed an 8-year-old child…she just wanted to get home to see her cousin, that’s all she wanted to do, she just wanted to get home,” he added.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shared the same sentiment.

“You can’t blame it on police officers,” said Bottoms. “You can’t say it’s about criminal justice reform. This is about some people carrying weapons, who shot up a car with an eight-year-old baby. For what?”

As we highlighted earlier, Turner’s death was one of several during a bloody July 4 weekend, which included a 7-year-old girl in Chicago who was shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house.

Don’t expect any Black Lives Matter marches in solidarity with the family of Secoriea Turner. To them, black lives only appear to matter if they are taken by white people.

