"You Might Be A British Right Wing Extremist If..."

The British Army has allegedly distributed a cheat sheet of “indicators & warnings” if one suspects that they (or a friend) might be a member of the “Extreme Right Wing” (XRW).

Describe themselves as “Patriots” Add ‘istan’ to British place names Describe multicultural towns as ‘lost’ Have tattoos with overt and covert XRW iconography Look at opponents as ‘Traitors’ Use the term ‘Islamofascism’ Discuss the creation of ‘white only’ communities Become increasingly angry at perceived injustices or threats to so called ‘National Identity’ Refer to individuals ready to challenge their XRW views as being ‘indoctrinated’ Make generalisations about Muslims and Jews Claim that immigration is the root of injustices against vulnerable people (e.g. old age pensioners, veterans) Involve colleagues in closed social media groups Refer to Political Correctness as some left wing or communist plot Make inaccurate generalisations about ‘the Left’ or Government Threaten violence when losing an argument, although claiming that XRW groups protest peacefully Actively seek out impressionable individuals to indoctrinate or recruit Use blatantly untruthful or incorrect references to immigrants, Judaism or Islam Talk of an impending racial conflict or ‘Race War’ Claim that it is acceptable to abuse Jews or Muslims as Judaism or Islam are not ‘races’ Have extreme XRW group stickers or badges on clothing and personal items

So, if you consider yourself a patriot who talks to people in closed social media groups, have scary tattoos or stickers, or make “inaccurate” comments about the left or government, you may be an extreme right winger!



