'You Need To Shut Up': Dr Drew Slams Media Over Coronavirus Doom-mongering

David Drew Pinsky, otherwise known as ‘Dr Drew’, has slammed the media for over-hyping the coronavirus, leading people the world over to panic buy provisions and medical supplies.

Speaking with Daily Blast Live, Dr Drew said “Let me frame it this way: we have in the United States 24 million cases of flu-like illness, 180,000 hospitalizations, 16,000 dead from influenza,”

“Why is that not being reported? Why isn’t the message: get your flu shot?” he added.

In a previous appearance on the show, Dr Drew urged that “We are not overreacting; the press is overreacting, and it makes me furious.”

“The press should not be reporting medical stories as though they know how to report it,” he continued.

“If we have a pandemic, I won’t know how to tell that we’re actually having a pandemic because everything is an emergency.” Drew further explained, adding “People that are infectious disease specialists, the CDC, the epidemiologist[s], need to take this very seriously. The press needs to shut up because you’re more likely to die of influenza right now.”

“Where was the press during the Mediterranean corona outbreak where the fatality rate was 41%?” Dr Drew asserted, adding “If they wanted to get crazed about something, why didn’t they get crazed about MERS or SARS? This is an overblown press created hysteria.”

Dr Drew also ridiculed leftists who have claimed that Vice President Mike Pence is the last person who should be overseeing the government response.

“I have no idea what people are talking about. Whether Pence is the right person, look the right people are Anthony Fauci of the CDC. Dr. Fauci will tell you what’s going on, when you need to worry … that guy’s been on top of infectious disease for 30 years.” he said.

“When there’s a problem, he will let us know and he’s been saying exactly what I’ve been saying the whole way. Look to him, not me, and not even Vice President Pence, look at guys like Anthony Fauci whose responsibility is to contain these things.” Drew proclaimed.

